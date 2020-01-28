2011 Kia Forte

1st Canadian Auto Sales is proud to offer this and many other quality pre-owned vehicles at very competitive prices.







Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Comfort Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Energy absorbing steering column

Braking Assist

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Front seat type: sport

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Antenna type: mast

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Phone: hands free

Front air conditioning zones: single

Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Tuned suspension: sport

Front brake diameter: 11.8

Wheel spokes: 10

Total speakers: 6

Vanity mirrors: dual

Upholstery: premium cloth

Rear suspension classification: semi-independent

Rear suspension type: torsion beam

Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release

Interior accents: metallic-tone

Power outlet(s): two 12V

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7

Rear brake diameter: 10.3

Side mirror adjustments: manual

Window defogger: rear

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Axle ratio: 2.96

