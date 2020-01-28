2011 Kia Forte

1st Canadian Auto Sales is proud to offer this and many other quality pre-owned vehicles at very competitive prices.
- Safety
-
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Cupholders: Front
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lights
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Front air conditioning
- Additional Features
-
- Retained Accessory Power
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Front stabilizer bar
- Energy absorbing steering column
- Braking Assist
- Electronic brakeforce distribution
- Solar-tinted glass
- Emergency interior trunk release
- Radio: AM/FM
- Rear Brake Type: Disc
- Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
- Front Suspension Classification: Independent
- Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6
- ABS: 4-wheel
- Front airbags: dual
- Gauge: tachometer
- Side airbags: front
- Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
- Steering wheel trim: leather
- Wheels: alloy
- Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
- Side curtain airbags: front
- Auxiliary audio input: USB
- In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
- Satellite radio: SiriusXM
- Front brake type: ventilated disc
- Floor mat material: carpet
- Floor mats: front
- Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
- Reading lights: front
- Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
- Headlights: auto on/off
- Rear seatbelts: 3-point
- Front headrests: adjustable
- Rear headrests: adjustable
- Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
- Front shock type: gas
- Front spring type: coil
- Rear shock type: gas
- Rear spring type: coil
- Wireless data link: Bluetooth
- Tire type: all season
- Storage: door pockets
- Door handle color: body-color
- Front bumper color: body-color
- Mirror color: body-color
- Rear bumper color: body-color
- Active head restraints: dual front
- Child seat anchors: LATCH system
- Front seat type: sport
- Front struts: MacPherson
- Front suspension type: lower control arms
- Shift knob trim: leather
- Center console: front console with armrest and storage
- Antenna type: mast
- Front wipers: variable intermittent
- Taillights: LED
- Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
- Crumple zones: front
- Phone: hands free
- Front air conditioning zones: single
- Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
- Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
- Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
- Tuned suspension: sport
- Front brake diameter: 11.8
- Wheel spokes: 10
- Total speakers: 6
- Vanity mirrors: dual
- Upholstery: premium cloth
- Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
- Rear suspension type: torsion beam
- Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
- Interior accents: metallic-tone
- Power outlet(s): two 12V
- Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
- Rear brake diameter: 10.3
- Side mirror adjustments: manual
- Window defogger: rear
- Rearview mirror: manual day/night
- Axle ratio: 2.96
