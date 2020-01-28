Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Kia Forte

Koup SX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Forte

Koup SX

Location

1st Canadian Auto Sales & Service

5905-118 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5W 1E5

780-474-9949

  1. 4549632
  2. 4549632
  3. 4549632
  4. 4549632
  5. 4549632
  6. 4549632
  7. 4549632
  8. 4549632
  9. 4549632
  10. 4549632
  11. 4549632
  12. 4549632
  13. 4549632
  14. 4549632
  15. 4549632
  16. 4549632
  17. 4549632
  18. 4549632
  19. 4549632
  20. 4549632
  21. 4549632
  22. 4549632
  23. 4549632
  24. 4549632
Contact Seller

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,970KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4549632
  • Stock #: TR90001
  • VIN: KNAFW6A3XB5318487
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
1st Canadian Auto Sales is proud to offer this and many other quality pre-owned vehicles at very competitive prices.



Mechanical Fitness Assessment and a CarProof history report are provided with each vehicle.



Warranties are available from 6 Month to 4 Years.



Financing is available on site for ALL Credit Types!!

Located at 5905 118 Ave and only 15 minutes from anywhere in Edmonton.



For information regarding any of our vehicles, or to explore your finance options please give us a call at 780-474-9949 or visit our website at www.fcauto.ca



AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Braking Assist
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Front seat type: sport
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Phone: hands free
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Front brake diameter: 11.8
  • Wheel spokes: 10
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Upholstery: premium cloth
  • Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
  • Rear suspension type: torsion beam
  • Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
  • Rear brake diameter: 10.3
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night
  • Axle ratio: 2.96

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Canadian Auto Sales & Service

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 162,973 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Montana...
 284,374 KM
$2,888 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Ridgeline...
 200,242 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
1st Canadian Auto Sales & Service

1st Canadian Auto Sales & Service

5905-118 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5W 1E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-9949

Send A Message