<p>2011 KIA SOUL 4D HATCHBACK is powered by a 2.0L 4 cylinder gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. The car has seats for 5 people.</p>

2011 Kia Soul

261,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn

2011 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

261,000KM
Used
VIN KNDJT2A22B7326240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # DFD4
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 KIA SOUL 4D HATCHBACK is powered by a 2.0L 4 cylinder gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. The car has seats for 5 people.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-XXXX

780-479-1990

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2011 Kia Soul