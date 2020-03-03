Menu
2011 Lincoln Navigator

L ULTIMATE L 2SETSOFRUBBER/LEATHER/SUNROOF//NAV/HEATEDSEATS/BACKUPCAM

2011 Lincoln Navigator

L ULTIMATE L 2SETSOFRUBBER/LEATHER/SUNROOF//NAV/HEATEDSEATS/BACKUPCAM

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4811310
  • Stock #: 20TC3736B
  • VIN: 5LMJJ3J57BEJ02651
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Power Retractable Running Boards
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • A/T
  • Leather-trimmed 2nd row bucket seats
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

