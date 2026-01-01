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Experience dependable style and efficiency with this pre-owned 2011 Mazda Mazda3 GX in sleek Grey. Known for its sporty handling and fuel-efficient performance, the Mazda3 GX delivers a smooth and enjoyable ride perfect for daily commuting and weekend adventures. Dont miss out on a reliable, well-crafted compact sedan that combines Mazdas signature driving dynamics with timeless design. Stop by Go Mazda today and take it for a test drive!Vehicle has a claim of $1294.79 on the Carfax history reportGo Mazda is a AMVIC licenced business.

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

222,444 KM

Details Description Features

$7,711

+ GST
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2011 Mazda MAZDA3

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14173648

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

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Sale

$7,711

+ GST

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Used
222,444KM
VIN JM1BL1UF1B1476615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience dependable style and efficiency with this pre-owned 2011 Mazda Mazda3 GX in sleek Grey. Known for its sporty handling and fuel-efficient performance, the Mazda3 GX delivers a smooth and enjoyable ride perfect for daily commuting and weekend adventures. Dont miss out on a reliable, well-crafted compact sedan that combines Mazdas signature driving dynamics with timeless design. Stop by Go Mazda today and take it for a test drive!Vehicle has a claim of $1294.79 on the Carfax history reportGo Mazda is a AMVIC licenced business.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Digital clock
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Reclining front bucket seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
6 AIRBAGS
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Powertrain

5-Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Auxiliary input jack
4 Speakers

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
5-speed manual transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs

Exterior

16" Alloy Wheels
Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
Manual
5-Speed Automatic
4 Doors
trunk
alternator
Rear beverage holders
Metal-Look Interior Accents
000 km
Black side window trim
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Metal-Look Console Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Urethane steering wheel
5-speed sport mode automatic transmission
4-wheel disk brakes
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
mechanical
Manual fuel door release
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Sequential shift control
ice
CD-R compatible
Lead acid battery
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
2 rear seat head restraints
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Cloth front seat upholstery
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
60 month/unlimited
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black windshield trim
ULEV II emissions
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions
Window grid audio antenna
Low level warning for fuel
Carpet trunk lid trim
Single-disk CD player
CD player located in the dashboard/instrument panel
Manual cargo area access release
Electro-hydraulic power assist steering system
16 x 6.5-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
P205/55HR16 AS BSW front and rear tires
P205/55R16 AS Tires
AM/FM CD Player/MP3 Capability Radio
Three channel ABS brakes
36 month/80
2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

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780-436-9970

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$7,711

+ GST>

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780-436-9970

2011 Mazda MAZDA3