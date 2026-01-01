$7,711+ GST
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$7,711
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,444 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience dependable style and efficiency with this pre-owned 2011 Mazda Mazda3 GX in sleek Grey. Known for its sporty handling and fuel-efficient performance, the Mazda3 GX delivers a smooth and enjoyable ride perfect for daily commuting and weekend adventures. Dont miss out on a reliable, well-crafted compact sedan that combines Mazdas signature driving dynamics with timeless design. Stop by Go Mazda today and take it for a test drive!Vehicle has a claim of $1294.79 on the Carfax history reportGo Mazda is a AMVIC licenced business.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Suspension
Power Options
Convenience
Additional Features
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