This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details. At Northstar Hyundai, we're happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

2011 Nissan Murano

276,637 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Murano

2011 Nissan Murano

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

276,637KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ1MW4BW151555

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24KO0978A
  • Mileage 276,637 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

[U01] NAVIGATION PKG
Entertainment System
BLACK
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Beige
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
SEAT TRIM
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SUPER BLACK
GRAPHITE BLUE METALLIC
BRILLIANT SILVER METALLIC
TINTED BRONZE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
GLACIER PEARL
[B10] SPLASH GUARDS
PLATINUM GRAPHITE METALLIC
[B92] SPLASH GUARDS
[C03] 50 STATE EMISSIONS
MERLOT METALLIC
[C02] FEDERAL EMISSIONS
[B93] ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS
[H92] DUAL HEADREST DVD SYSTEM
[L92] FRONT/REAR CARPETED FLOOR MATS & CARGO AREA MAT
[M92] RETRACTABLE CARGO COVER
[N92] ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS
[B94] REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2011 Nissan Murano