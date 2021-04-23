Menu
2011 Nissan Murano

189,142 KM

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
PCL Auto

780-244-2886

SL

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,142KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6996386
  • Stock #: 2104-25
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW7BW158953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,142 KM

Vehicle Description

************* 1YEAR WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ********

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY 11 AM – 4 PM.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

  *********** 2011 NISSAN MURANO SL **********

ENGINE: 3.5L6CYL

 

AWD

NO ACCIDENTS

BACKUP CAMERA

REMOTE STARTER

GPS

DUAL SUNROOF (PANORAMA)

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

2 POSIOTIONS MEMORY DRIVER SEAT

POWER TRUNK

POWER SEAT

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

INSPECTED

ACTIVE STATUS

DETAILED

 

 

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

