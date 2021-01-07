Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Rogue

257,165 KM

Details Description Features

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

Under 7K!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Rogue

Under 7K!

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

  1. 6380195
  2. 6380195
  3. 6380195
  4. 6380195
  5. 6380195
  6. 6380195
  7. 6380195
  8. 6380195
  9. 6380195
  10. 6380195
  11. 6380195
  12. 6380195
  13. 6380195
  14. 6380195
  15. 6380195
  16. 6380195
  17. 6380195
  18. 6380195
  19. 6380195
  20. 6380195
Contact Seller

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

257,165KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6380195
  • Stock #: J06116B
  • VIN: JN8AS5MVXBW300148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J06116B
  • Mileage 257,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features: Heated Seats, AWD, Traction Control, Reverse Camera, Blue Tooth, AWD, 

The Nissan Rogue is an extremely high in demand vehicle and for many good reasons. With a black interior and a black exterior a stunning estectic is achieved. It is practical, economical, and most importantly reliable. Nissan has been known to create a reliable product that its clientele always come back to, and the Rogue is no exception. 

This vehicle is ready to meet its new owner.

Text 587-800-4384 for immediate response.

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.

A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.

Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

2019 Jaguar E-Type $...
 16,407 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 17,042 KM
$73,995 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Disc...
 20,460 KM
$72,088 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory