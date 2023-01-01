$17,900+ tax & licensing
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Diamond Motors
587-444-3300
2011 RAM 1500
Laramie
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
260,528KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9741328
- Stock #: 22165
- VIN: 1D7RV1CT1BS675793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 260,528 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, 5.7L 8 CYLINDER HEMI, 4X4, LARAMIE, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, DVD, FRONT BENCH SEAT, 6 SEATER, AND MUCH MORE!
Introducing the 2011 RAM 1500 Laramie - a powerful, spacious and feature-packed pickup truck that's perfect for drivers who demand the best. With only one owner and no accidents to its name, this rugged vehicle is built to last and is now available for you to own.
Under the hood, you'll find a 5.7L 8 cylinder HEMI engine that delivers impressive power and performance. With its 4x4 capabilities, you can take on any terrain with ease, whether it's on the highway or off-road.
The Laramie model comes loaded with a range of luxury features that make driving a pleasure. Sink into the supple leather seats and enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly mornings. With the navigation system, you can always find your way no matter where the road takes you.
But that's not all! This RAM 1500 also features a DVD player, front bench seat and can comfortably seat up to six passengers. So whether you're heading to work, hauling a load or taking the family on a road trip, this versatile truck has you covered.
Despite its higher mileage, this 2011 RAM 1500 Laramie still has plenty of life left in it. It has been meticulously maintained and has a clean history, so you can be confident in its reliability and longevity.
Overall, this is a fantastic opportunity to own a top-of-the-line RAM 1500 Laramie with all the bells and whistles, at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out on this chance to own one of the best trucks on the market - come and take it for a test drive today!
Just Arrived 2011 Ram 1500 Laramie White has 260,528 KM on it. 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 6 Seater passengers, on special price for $17,900.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock number: 22165
Diamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at

3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
