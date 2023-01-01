$13,998+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
- Listing ID: 9761824
- Stock #: PT8781A
- VIN: 1D7RV1CTXBS565244
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,700 KM
Our great looking2011 Ram 1500 Big Horn is shown off in Bright Silver Metallic! Its powered by a 4.7 Liter V8 engine that produces 310 horsepower while paired to a smooth-shifting 5-Speed Automatic transmission.It's absolutely stunning with chrome bumpers, running boards, and tonneau cover.Inside our Big Horn, open the door and climb in to find grey cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls,AUX input for mobile devices, a AM/FM that's XM radio ready, and an impressive 6 speaker sound system.Our Ram gives you peace of mind with a variety of safety features including stability/traction control, 4-Wheel ABS, a tire pressure monitoring system, a multitude of airbags, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.Please note: this vehicle is showing a CarFax incident in the amount of $2,793.00.
