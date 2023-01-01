Menu
2011 RAM 1500

225,700 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

225,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9761824
  • Stock #: PT8781A
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CTXBS565244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT8781A
  • Mileage 225,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Our great looking2011 Ram 1500 Big Horn is shown off in Bright Silver Metallic! Its powered by a 4.7 Liter V8 engine that produces 310 horsepower while paired to a smooth-shifting 5-Speed Automatic transmission.It's absolutely stunning with chrome bumpers, running boards, and tonneau cover.Inside our Big Horn, open the door and climb in to find grey cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls,AUX input for mobile devices, a AM/FM that's XM radio ready, and an impressive 6 speaker sound system.Our Ram gives you peace of mind with a variety of safety features including stability/traction control, 4-Wheel ABS, a tire pressure monitoring system, a multitude of airbags, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.Please note: this vehicle is showing a CarFax incident in the amount of $2,793.00.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
NO ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

