2011 Subaru Impreza ...

$18,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 5 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10450122

10450122 Stock #: 23183

23183 VIN: JF1GV7F69BG516099

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 135,572 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.