2011 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Contact Seller

$24,907

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,054KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4411350
  • Stock #: 20CV4250A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR1B5042282
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

 

 

 

At Go Honda, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and all of western Canada!

 

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

