Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi Q5

54,000 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

Contact Seller
2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

3.2L Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi Q5

3.2L Premium

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

  1. 1685330543
  2. 1685330541
  3. 1685330544
  4. 1685330543
  5. 1685330539
  6. 1685330542
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,000KM
Used
Poor Condition
  • Listing ID: 10003166
  • VIN: WA1LKCFPXCA119826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Sell Motors

2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 86,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano SL
 212,000 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 155,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Email Trans Sell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

Call Dealer

780-667-XXXX

(click to show)

780-667-9101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory