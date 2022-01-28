Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi S4

101,248 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2012 Audi S4

2012 Audi S4

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi S4

Premium

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

  1. 8164237
  2. 8164237
  3. 8164237
  4. 8164237
  5. 8164237
  6. 8164237
  7. 8164237
  8. 8164237
  9. 8164237
  10. 8164237
  11. 8164237
  12. 8164237
  13. 8164237
  14. 8164237
  15. 8164237
  16. 8164237
  17. 8164237
  18. 8164237
  19. 8164237
  20. 8164237
  21. 8164237
  22. 8164237
  23. 8164237
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,248KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8164237
  • Stock #: PT5262A
  • VIN: WAUFGCFL8CA097503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,248 KM

Vehicle Description

S4 Premium| Heated Seats| Bang & Olufsen Audio | Quattro AWD | Winter and Summer Wheel Sets | Carbon Interior Trim | Memory Seats | Sunroof |

 

Call/Text Joshua, Mike, Nelson, or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this Audi S4:

We are very pleased to offer this 2012 Audi S4, finished in Black Metallic exterior with Red leather interior.

Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.

Competitive Financing & Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can get you approved today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Supercharged
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Active suspension
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Edmonton

2022 Porsche Cayenne
 4,188 KM
$104,990 + tax & lic
2014 Porsche Cayenne...
 202,369 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Taycan ...
 7,500 KM
$153,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory