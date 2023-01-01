Menu
2012 Buick Regal

197,345 KM

Details Description

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

2012 Buick Regal

2012 Buick Regal

2012 Buick Regal

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

197,345KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9699361
  • Stock #: 23041
  • VIN: 2G4GN5EK5C9209618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 197,345 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE ONE-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (OFFER ENDS SOON)


2.4L 4-CYLINDER, ACTIVE STATUS, LEATHER, REMOTE STARTER, TWO KEYS, CRUISE CONTROL, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MUCH MORE!


Looking for a reliable and luxurious car that can keep up with your busy lifestyle? Look no further than this 2012 Buick Regal!
With 197345 kilometers on the odometer, this vehicle has been well maintained and is in excellent condition. Its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power for all your driving needs, while the smooth and responsive automatic transmission ensures a comfortable ride every time.
Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable leather interior that's perfect for long drives or daily commutes. The touchscreen infotainment system puts all your favorite features and controls right at your fingertips, while the convenient remote starter lets you warm up the car from the comfort of your home or office.
Other features that make this Buick Regal a great choice include cruise control for a stress-free driving experience and two keys for added convenience.
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a top-quality car at an unbeatable price. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury and performance of the 2012 Buick Regal for yourself!


Just Arrived 2012 Buick Regal Black has 197,345 KM on it. 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $10,500.00.


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23041


Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

