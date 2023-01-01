$10,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Buick Regal
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
197,345KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9699361
- Stock #: 23041
- VIN: 2G4GN5EK5C9209618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 197,345 KM
Vehicle Description
2.4L 4-CYLINDER, ACTIVE STATUS, LEATHER, REMOTE STARTER, TWO KEYS, CRUISE CONTROL, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MUCH MORE!
Looking for a reliable and luxurious car that can keep up with your busy lifestyle? Look no further than this 2012 Buick Regal!
With 197345 kilometers on the odometer, this vehicle has been well maintained and is in excellent condition. Its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power for all your driving needs, while the smooth and responsive automatic transmission ensures a comfortable ride every time.
Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable leather interior that's perfect for long drives or daily commutes. The touchscreen infotainment system puts all your favorite features and controls right at your fingertips, while the convenient remote starter lets you warm up the car from the comfort of your home or office.
Other features that make this Buick Regal a great choice include cruise control for a stress-free driving experience and two keys for added convenience.
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a top-quality car at an unbeatable price. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury and performance of the 2012 Buick Regal for yourself!
Just Arrived 2012 Buick Regal Black has 197,345 KM on it. 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $10,500.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23041
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
