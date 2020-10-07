Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Cadillac CTS

134,074 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

Contact Seller
2012 Cadillac CTS

2012 Cadillac CTS

Sedan AWD (ONE OWNER)

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Cadillac CTS

Sedan AWD (ONE OWNER)

Location

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

587-444-3300

  1. 6021516
  2. 6021516
  3. 6021516
  4. 6021516
  5. 6021516
  6. 6021516
  7. 6021516
  8. 6021516
  9. 6021516
  10. 6021516
  11. 6021516
  12. 6021516
  13. 6021516
  14. 6021516
  15. 6021516
  16. 6021516
  17. 6021516
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

134,074KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6021516
  • Stock #: 20119
  • VIN: 1G6DC5E55C0156326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 20119
  • Mileage 134,074 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CADILLAC CTS AWD PREMIUMMINT CONDITIONONE OWNERLOW KMSCERAMIC COATEDONLY 134,074 KMSALL WHEEL DRIVEREMOTE STARTER TWO KEYS 265 HPFULLY LOADEDPANORAMIC ROOFBACKUP SENSORSHEATED SEATSGOOD ON GASLEATHER SEATSAMVIC INSPECTION PASSEDNEW WINDSHIELDPREMIUM BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM3 MONTHS WARRANTYDiamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.Why choose us?3 Months WarrantyNo admin feesFamily owned & operatedNo pressure environmentQuality vehiclesAffordable pricesUpfront advicePersonalized service by the ownersMechanical fitness assessment & carfax report with every purchaseProfessionally detailed vehiclesPeace of mindPhone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at 4015 97 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 5X7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Diamond Motors

2012 Toyota Prius c ...
 217,665 KM
$7,200 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 173,562 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL...
 142,074 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory