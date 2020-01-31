Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT 1.4l Turbo - Remote Starter

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,577KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630986
  • VIN: 1g1pf5sc1c7124753
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4 Cylinder 1.4liter Turbo Engine

** 174.577km **


Accident and Collision FREE

** One Owner **

Alberta ACTIVE Status


Clean car - no mechanical issues.

Good service Record


- Remote Starter

- Cruise

- Power Windows

- Phone connectivity

- Bluetooth

- and much more


Comes with Inspection Assessment

and Carfax History.


Buy with confidence

-->> we are Amvic licenced Business


All in Price - NO extra Fees

plus GST

Stok 2222

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag

