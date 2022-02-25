Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

120,897 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

Eco w/1SA

Eco w/1SA

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

120,897KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8296758
  • Stock #: 2201-22
  • VIN: 1G1PJ5SC1C7336681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,897 KM

Vehicle Description

*********1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

*********** 2012 CHEVROLET CRUZE ECO ********

ENGINE: 1.4 L 4 CYL TURBOCHARGE

 

LOW MILEAGE

REMOTE START

BLUETOOTH

TRACTION CONTROL

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

POWER MIRRORS

AC

CRUISE CONTROL

INSPECTED

RE-CERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

