$7,450+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-244-2886
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
Eco w/1SA
Location
PCL Auto
12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1
780-244-2886
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8296758
- Stock #: 2201-22
- VIN: 1G1PJ5SC1C7336681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,897 KM
Vehicle Description
*********1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************
PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.
OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:
_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT
_CARFAX
_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)
_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME
-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA
PAYMENTS METHOD
-DEBIT CARDS
-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)
-BANK DRAFTS
-CERTIFIED CHEQUES
*********** 2012 CHEVROLET CRUZE ECO ********
ENGINE: 1.4 L 4 CYL TURBOCHARGE
LOW MILEAGE
REMOTE START
BLUETOOTH
TRACTION CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
POWER WINDOWS
POWER MIRRORS
AC
CRUISE CONTROL
INSPECTED
RE-CERTIFIED
DETAILED
What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.
AMVIC© Licensed Dealer
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From PCL Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.