<p>4 New Tires, New Brakes, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

176,278 KM

$18,500

+ GST
2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

2500, Automatic, tow package

12718845

2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

2500, Automatic, tow package

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,500

+ GST

Used
176,278KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGFCA3C1148722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 25-0054
  • Mileage 176,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

$18,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van