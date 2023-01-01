Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

275,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn Lt

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn Lt

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

275,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9446755
  Stock #: FDFDFD
  VIN: 1G1JC5SH6C4199704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # FDFDFD
  • Mileage 275,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL 780***479***1990 TEXT/CALL 780***934**6289 WITH REMOTE CAR STARTER..... 2012 CHEVROLET SONIC LT 4D SEDAN is powered by a 1.8L 4 cylinder gasoline engine automatic transmission. The car has seats for 5 people. Automatic Transmission, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, 4 Doors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

