2012 Chevrolet Traverse

234,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

AWD 4dr

AWD 4dr

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

234,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # tr234
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 REMOTE CAR STARTER


2012 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE 1LT-AWD

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

