2012 Chrysler Town & Country

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 197,860 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor 2ND ROW STOW N' GO BUCKET SEATS (STD) 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD) 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD) PWR FOLDING 3RD ROW SEAT BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC BLACK SEATS P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD) 29X LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans PWR SUNROOF -inc: front mini overhead console dual rear overhead mini consoles Requires Subscription ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #2 -inc: 2nd row overhead 9" screen 3rd row overhead 9" screen single DVD player video remote control wireless headphones BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR LUXURY LEATHER SEAT TRIM MEDIA CENTRE 730N inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/DVD/MP3 player audio jack input hard drive UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation ParkView rear back-up camera display

