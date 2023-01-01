Menu
2012 Chrysler Town & Country

197,860 KM

Limited

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

197,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9467007
  • Stock #: 13296B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 197,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
2ND ROW STOW N' GO BUCKET SEATS (STD)
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD)
PWR FOLDING 3RD ROW SEAT
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
BLACK SEATS
P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
29X LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
PWR SUNROOF -inc: front mini overhead console dual rear overhead mini consoles
Requires Subscription
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #2 -inc: 2nd row overhead 9" screen 3rd row overhead 9" screen single DVD player video remote control wireless headphones
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR LUXURY LEATHER SEAT TRIM
MEDIA CENTRE 730N inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/DVD/MP3 player audio jack input hard drive UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation ParkView rear back-up camera display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

