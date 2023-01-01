Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  </p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included </p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated for 30 years</p><p> </p><p>20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

126,508 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, DVD, BU Cam, Full Sto N Go, Power Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, DVD, BU Cam, Full Sto N Go, Power Seats

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1703012505
  2. 1703012505
  3. 1703012504
  4. 1703012504
  5. 1703012505
  6. 1703012505
  7. 1703012505
  8. 1703012504
  9. 1703012502
  10. 1703012504
  11. 1703012505
  12. 1703012503
  13. 1703012503
  14. 1703012502
  15. 1703012504
  16. 1703012503
  17. 1703012504
  18. 1703012504
  19. 1703012503
  20. 1703012503
  21. 1703012503
  22. 1703012504
  23. 1703012503
  24. 1703012503
  25. 1703012504
  26. 1703012502
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,508KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2CR267648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0259
  • Mileage 126,508 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, DVD, BU Cam, Full Sto N Go, Power Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, DVD, BU Cam, Full Sto N Go, Power Seats 126,508 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, Lther,Htd Steering & Seats, Powr sliding doors for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, Lther,Htd Steering & Seats, Powr sliding doors 150,338 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE, AWD, Large BU Cam, Htd power seats, Power Lift for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Ford Escape SE, AWD, Large BU Cam, Htd power seats, Power Lift 98,208 KM $21,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan