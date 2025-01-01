Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Trade in Special, AC Blows cold.</p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,888 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE, 7 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
12923822

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE, 7 Passenger

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1756596532815
  2. 1756596533299
  3. 1756596533728
  4. 1756596534204
  5. 1756596534633
  6. 1756596535078
  7. 1756596535516
  8. 1756596535997
  9. 1756596536450
  10. 1756596536932
  11. 1756596537384
  12. 1756596537847
  13. 1756596538291
  14. 1756596538743
  15. 1756596539157
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$3,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,888KM
Fair Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2CR285499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0177A
  • Mileage 173,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade in Special, AC Blows cold.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 7 Passenger for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 7 Passenger 173,888 KM $3,500 + GST
Used 2018 Jeep Compass AWD, Remote, Htd Seats & Steering, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Jeep Compass AWD, Remote, Htd Seats & Steering, BU Cam 128,538 KM $17,888 + GST
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential safety pkg BU Cam Htd Steering & Seats A for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential safety pkg BU Cam Htd Steering & Seats A 0 $22,500 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan