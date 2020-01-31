2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

V6 - 3.6liter ** 193.444km ** Accident/Collision FREE ** One Owner ** Alberta ACTIVE title Equipped with : - Back up Camera - DVD - 7 Passenger - Power windows, locks - Steering wheel control buttons - Stow'nGo - Cruise - Radio FM/AM/CD and more.... It has a damage on the rear Tailgate, which can be replaced. Other then that, the car has no mechanical issues at all. Comes with Inspection Assessment and Carfax History. Buy with confidence -->> We are Amvic licenced Business. Stock 5555