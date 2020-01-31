Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow'nGo / BackupCam

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow'nGo / BackupCam

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

Contact Seller

$6,399

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,444KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630992
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg5cr315952
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

V6 - 3.6liter ** 193.444km ** Accident/Collision FREE ** One Owner ** Alberta ACTIVE title Equipped with : - Back up Camera - DVD - 7 Passenger - Power windows, locks - Steering wheel control buttons - Stow'nGo - Cruise - Radio FM/AM/CD and more.... It has a damage on the rear Tailgate, which can be replaced. Other then that, the car has no mechanical issues at all. Comes with Inspection Assessment and Carfax History. Buy with confidence -->> We are Amvic licenced Business. Stock 5555

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

