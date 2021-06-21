2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7561960

Stock #: 21140B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD) 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD) BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC BLACK SEATS BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD) 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD) CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control rear air cond w/heater 29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats body-colour bodyside moulding front & rear easy clean floor mats body-colour door handles ...

