2012 Dodge Journey

210,960 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7020341
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFGXCT165365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,960 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2014 JEEP PATRIOT NORTH EDITION 4X4 1 OWNER 2.4 LITER AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM SAT CD ALLOY WHEELS ROOF RACK FOG LIGHTS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022
 

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L
L/100Km City: 10.0
L/100Km Hwy: 7.4

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

