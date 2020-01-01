Menu
2012 Ford F-150

XLT

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

AutoFinder Canada

11335 Kingsway Ave, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X3

780-340-5471

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 222,711KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4412853
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF9CFC64962
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here's a beautiful truck made available to you for this outstanding price of 10,995.00

This 2012 Ford F-150 XLT/XTR super crew comes very well equipped with leather seats, heated seats, microsoft sync, bluetooth, back up camera, and much more!

Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?

-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.
-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.
-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.
-Stressed about possibly driving the car off the lot and running into an issue within a short period, we offer 3 months of warranty free of charge.

We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?

******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******

AutoFinder Canada
780 340 5471
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

