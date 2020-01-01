Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here's a beautiful truck made available to you for this outstanding price of 10,995.00



This 2012 Ford F-150 XLT/XTR super crew comes very well equipped with leather seats, heated seats, microsoft sync, bluetooth, back up camera, and much more!



Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?



-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.

-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.

-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.

-Stressed about possibly driving the car off the lot and running into an issue within a short period, we offer 3 months of warranty free of charge.



We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?



******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******



AutoFinder Canada

780 340 5471

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Cloth Seats

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.