$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-3022
2012 Ford F-150
XLT SUPER CAB RWD
Location
Alberta Wholesale Motors
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
780-474-3022
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8193783
- Stock #: A49011
- VIN: 1FTFX1CT2CFA49011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 192,100 KM
Vehicle Description
**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **
2012 FORD F 150 XLT SUPER CAB SHORT BOX 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 3.5 LITER ECO BOOST V6 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING SPRAYED BOX LINER COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN TRUCK COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 OR TEXT 780 970-2526
BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN
CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS
DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!
NO HIDDEN FEES….
APPLY HERE
(COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)
https://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance
Amvic Licenced Dealer
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.