2012 Ford Focus

62,521 KM

Details

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

587-444-3300

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5610402
  • Stock #: 20092
  • VIN: 1FAHP3F29CL199132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 20092
  • Mileage 62,521 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 FORD FOCUS SE ***ONLY 62,521 KMS!!!***62,521 KMS!!HEATED SEATSACTIVE TITLETWO KEY FOBSMECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT PASSED3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDEDCARFAX AVAILABLEAB REGISTEREDDiamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.Why choose us?3 Months WarrantyNo admin feesFamily owned & operatedNo pressure environmentQuality vehiclesAffordable pricesUpfront advicePersonalized service by the ownersMechanical fitness assessment & carfax report with every purchaseProfessionally detailed vehiclesPeace of mindPhone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at 4015 97 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 5X7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

