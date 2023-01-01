$60,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang
2012 Ford Mustang
Location
Porsche Centre Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2963
$60,995
+ taxes & licensing
8,369KM
Used
VIN 1ZVBP8JS5C5219804
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 8,369 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Supercharged
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
GLASS ROOF
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
French Labels
SHAKER 1000 AUDIO SYSTEM
5.4L 32-VALVE SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE
M/T
TAPE STRIPE DELETE
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
PERFORMANCE WHITE
Black/Red
Black/Black
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
Ebony Black
BLACK/WHITE
Requires Subscription
SVT trackpack
KONA BLUE
WHITE TAPE STRIPE
GRABBER BLUE METALLIC
6-SPEED MANUAL TREMEC TRANSMISSION W/OD
BLACK TAPE STRIPE
RACE RED METALLIC
ELECTRONICS PKG
P265/40R19 FRONT & P285/35R20 REAR TIRES
P255/40R19 FRONT & P285/35R19 REAR TIRES
SILVER TAPE STRIPE
GRABBER BLUE TAPE STRIPE
RED TAPE STRIPE
WHITE/BLACK TAPE STRIPE
RED/SILVER TAPE STRIPE
RED/BLACK TAPE STRIPE
RECARO LEATHER FRONT SPORT BUCKET SEATS W/RACING STRIPE DEBOSS
BLACK/SILVER
BLACK/GRABBER BLUE
FULL VEHICLE WEATHERSHIELD COVER W/SHELBY SCRIPT & COBRA LOGO
820A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE
LEATHER FRONT SPORT BUCKET SEATS W/RACING STRIPE DEBOSS
Email Porsche Centre Edmonton
Porsche Centre Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
