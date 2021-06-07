Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Taurus

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Taurus

2012 Ford Taurus

SEL | AWD | Moonroof | Leather Seats | Push Button Start

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Taurus

SEL | AWD | Moonroof | Leather Seats | Push Button Start

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 7219361
  2. 7219361
  3. 7219361
  4. 7219361
  5. 7219361
  6. 7219361
  7. 7219361
  8. 7219361
  9. 7219361
  10. 7219361
  11. 7219361
  12. 7219361
  13. 7219361
  14. 7219361
  15. 7219361
  16. 7219361
  17. 7219361
  18. 7219361
  19. 7219361
  20. 7219361
  21. 7219361
  22. 7219361
  23. 7219361
  24. 7219361
  25. 7219361
  26. 7219361
  27. 7219361
  28. 7219361
Contact Seller

$8,997

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7219361
  • Stock #: 20LT29535C
  • VIN: 1FAHP2HW5CG141120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!  Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375  Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!    We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years!  We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.   *on approved credit, see dealer for details

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2018 Alfa Romeo Stel...
 18,736 KM
$41,997 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 LARI...
 7,700 KM
$69,997 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang V6...
 140,576 KM
$22,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory