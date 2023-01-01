$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2012 Ford Transit Connect
2012 Ford Transit Connect
114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
213,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10213359
- Stock #: GK452
- VIN: NM0LS7BN6CT107949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # GK452
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford transit connect xlt 4d cargo van
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3