2012 Ford Transit Connect

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass

114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10213359
  Stock #: GK452
  VIN: NM0LS7BN6CT107949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # GK452
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford transit connect xlt 4d cargo van

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

