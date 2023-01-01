Menu
2012 GMC ACADIA SLE2

2012 GMC Acadia

256,000 KM

$6,700

+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Acadia

4dr SLE2

2012 GMC Acadia

4dr SLE2

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

256,000KM
Used
VIN 1GKKRPED4CJ152272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC ACADIA SLE2

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2012 GMC Acadia