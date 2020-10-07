+ taxes & licensing
587-444-3300
4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5
2012 HYUNDAI VERACRUZ LIMITED AWDAB ACTIVELCD SCREEN NEW WINDSHIELDSUNROOFLEATHER SEATSHEATED SEATS7 SEATERPOWER LIFTGATEFULLY DETAILEDPREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM3 MONTHS WARRANTYDiamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.Why choose us?3 Months WarrantyNo admin feesFamily owned & operatedNo pressure environmentQuality vehiclesAffordable pricesUpfront advicePersonalized service by the ownersMechanical fitness assessment & carfax report with every purchaseProfessionally detailed vehiclesPeace of mindPhone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at 4015 97 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 5X7
