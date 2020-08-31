Menu
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

144,029 KM

Details Description Features

$17,636

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
Overland 4WD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

144,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5746839
  • Stock #: 10720A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCT2CC178962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour New Saddle/Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 780-918-7212 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
New Saddle/Black Interior
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
3.45 Axle Ratio
NEW SADDLE/BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS W/EDGE WELTING
265/50R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: pwr sunroof rear overhead console rear seat video system
ADVANCED WARNING & ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL -inc: adaptive speed control blind spot & cross path detection forward collision warning
Requires Subscription
24P OVERLAND CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
5.7L MDS VVT V8 ENGINE -inc: 220-amp alternator 230-mm rear axle 3.45 axle ratio 4-wheel anti-lock HD disc brakes electric limited slip rear axle differential Quadra-Drive II 4WD system HD engine cooling dual rear exhaust w/dual bright exhaust ...
20" X 8.0" BRIGHT POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

