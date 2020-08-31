2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Dual Moonroof Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Hard Disk Drive Media Storage New Saddle/Black Interior 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Generic Sun/Moonroof 3.45 Axle Ratio NEW SADDLE/BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS W/EDGE WELTING 265/50R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: pwr sunroof rear overhead console rear seat video system ADVANCED WARNING & ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL -inc: adaptive speed control blind spot & cross path detection forward collision warning Requires Subscription 24P OVERLAND CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans 5.7L MDS VVT V8 ENGINE -inc: 220-amp alternator 230-mm rear axle 3.45 axle ratio 4-wheel anti-lock HD disc brakes electric limited slip rear axle differential Quadra-Drive II 4WD system HD engine cooling dual rear exhaust w/dual bright exhaust ... 20" X 8.0" BRIGHT POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS

