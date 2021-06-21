Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

132,196 KM

Details Description Features

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited | 4x4 | Technology Pkg | NAV | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited | 4x4 | Technology Pkg | NAV | One Owner

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 7373264
  2. 7373264
  3. 7373264
  4. 7373264
  5. 7373264
  6. 7373264
  7. 7373264
  8. 7373264
  9. 7373264
  10. 7373264
  11. 7373264
  12. 7373264
  13. 7373264
  14. 7373264
  15. 7373264
  16. 7373264
  17. 7373264
  18. 7373264
  19. 7373264
  20. 7373264
  21. 7373264
  22. 7373264
  23. 7373264
  24. 7373264
  25. 7373264
  26. 7373264
  27. 7373264
  28. 7373264
  29. 7373264
  30. 7373264
  31. 7373264
  32. 7373264
  33. 7373264
  34. 7373264
  35. 7373264
Contact Seller

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

132,196KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7373264
  • Stock #: 21EX08966B
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG8CC310417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21EX08966B
  • Mileage 132,196 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!  Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375  Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!    We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years!  We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.   *on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 44,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Taurus SEL...
 193,000 KM
$8,997 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Verano Au...
 163,656 KM
$8,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory