2012 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 1 3 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10065378

10065378 Stock #: 23-0008A

23-0008A VIN: 1C4NJPAB7CD592067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,131 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.