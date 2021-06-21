Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

  • Listing ID: 7509384
  • Stock #: 21141A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Axle Ratio
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS
3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag
24G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

