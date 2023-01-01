Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

143,762 KM

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

Sale

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

143,762KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10535292
  • Stock #: PC6514
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA2XCG251162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,762 KM

Vehicle Description

This KIA SORENTO LX is ready for all seasons with AWD, heated seats, and climate control with air conditioning!!! It is also equipped with the essentials: comes with power mirrors/locks/windows, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/SAT/AUX/USB/CD player, 12V plugs, alloy rims, and more!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, we're happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Beige
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
SNOW WHITE PEARL
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
SEAT TRIM
Ebony Black
METAL BRONZE METALLIC
TITANIUM SILVER METALLIC
Requires Subscription
KHAKI PEARL
STEEL BLACK
JAVA BROWN PEARL
BLUE JEANS PEARL
SATIN METAL METALLIC
DARK CHERRY METALLIC
SPICY RED METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

