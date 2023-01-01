2012 Kia Sorento

Sale $14,997 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 7 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10535292

10535292 Stock #: PC6514

PC6514 VIN: 5XYKTDA2XCG251162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,762 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Beige A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T SNOW WHITE PEARL BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC SEAT TRIM Ebony Black METAL BRONZE METALLIC TITANIUM SILVER METALLIC Requires Subscription KHAKI PEARL STEEL BLACK JAVA BROWN PEARL BLUE JEANS PEARL SATIN METAL METALLIC DARK CHERRY METALLIC SPICY RED METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.