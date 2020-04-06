Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

587-444-3300

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,429KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4835808
  • Stock #: 2040
  • VIN: JM1BL1V7XC1682203
Graphite mica
Sedan
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

***JUST ARRIVED******CLEAR OUT SALE******$2000 OFF!!***ONE OWNER ONLY 164429 KMS CLEAN CARFAXSUNROOF HEATED SEATS AB REGISTERED ACTIVE TITLE VERY GOOD ON GAS 2.0L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED Diamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice. Why choose us?· 3 Months Limited Power-train Warranty· No admin fees· Family owned & operated· No pressure environment· Quality vehicles· Affordable prices· Upfront advice· Personalized service by the owners· Mechanical fitness assessment & carfax report with every purchase· Professionally detailed vehicles· Peace of mind Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at 4015 97 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 5X7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

