$13,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 MINI Cooper
Automatic, Leather, Sunroof, Htd Seats
2012 MINI Cooper
Automatic, Leather, Sunroof, Htd Seats
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,018KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMWSU3C50CT260825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24-0088
- Mileage 94,018 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
2012 BMW X1 AWD Sun Roof Heated Seats + 149,006 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
2014 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite 235 BHS, AC, Sleeps 6, Power Awning 1 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Journey AWD SXT 7 Passenger Back up Camera 3.6L 119,578 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Call Dealer
780-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
780-453-3325
2012 MINI Cooper