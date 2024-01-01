Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 MINI Cooper

94,018 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 MINI Cooper

Automatic, Leather, Sunroof, Htd Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2012 MINI Cooper

Automatic, Leather, Sunroof, Htd Seats

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1719272182
  2. 1719272182
  3. 1719272182
  4. 1719272182
  5. 1719272183
  6. 1719272182
  7. 1719272183
  8. 1719272183
  9. 1719272183
  10. 1719272183
  11. 1719272096
  12. 1719272183
  13. 1719272184
  14. 1719272183
  15. 1719272183
  16. 1719272183
  17. 1719272096
  18. 1719272096
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,018KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWSU3C50CT260825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24-0088
  • Mileage 94,018 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2012 BMW X1 AWD Sun Roof Heated Seats + for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 BMW X1 AWD Sun Roof Heated Seats + 149,006 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite 235 BHS, AC, Sleeps 6, Power Awning for sale in Edmonton, AB
2014 Coachmen Apex Ultra Lite 235 BHS, AC, Sleeps 6, Power Awning 1 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Journey AWD SXT 7 Passenger Back up Camera 3.6L for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Dodge Journey AWD SXT 7 Passenger Back up Camera 3.6L 119,578 KM $20,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2012 MINI Cooper