2012 MINI Cooper

65,347 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2012 MINI Cooper

2012 MINI Cooper

Baker Street Edition Heated Seats Sun Roof

2012 MINI Cooper

Baker Street Edition Heated Seats Sun Roof

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

65,347KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9450409
  • Stock #: 22-FRAY
  • VIN: wmwsu3c54ct539873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 65,347 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

