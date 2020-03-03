5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
Look great and feel even better behind the wheel of our 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo that looks incredible in Black! It's powered by a Turbocharged 4.8 Liter V8 engine that produces 500 horsepower while paired with a smooth-shifting 8-Speed Automatic transmission. Sensual curves are enhanced by the exterior features that include alloy wheels, roof rails, rear roof spoiler, and dual sport exhaust.
Inside our Cayenne Turbo, find an upscale cabin that has driver memory seat settings, front heated seats, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls/paddle shifters and a panoramic power sunroof! It also has navigation, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate, rear heated seats, and an impressive Bose sound system.
Our Porsche gives you peace of mind with an assortment of safety features that include a back-up camera, self-leveling headlights, drive mode select, stability/traction control, 4-Wheel anti-locking braking system, dusk-sensing headlights, a multitude of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing.
