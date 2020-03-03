Menu
2012 Porsche Cayenne

Turbo

2012 Porsche Cayenne

Turbo

Weber Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

855-996-2968

  • 156,620KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747947
  • Stock #: PT7304
  • VIN: WP1AC2A26CLA83085
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Look great and feel even better behind the wheel of our 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo that looks incredible in Black! It's powered by a Turbocharged 4.8 Liter V8 engine that produces 500 horsepower while paired with a smooth-shifting 8-Speed Automatic transmission. Sensual curves are enhanced by the exterior features that include alloy wheels, roof rails, rear roof spoiler, and dual sport exhaust. 

 

Inside our Cayenne Turbo, find an upscale cabin that has driver memory seat settings, front heated seats, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls/paddle shifters and a panoramic power sunroof! It also has navigation, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate, rear heated seats, and an impressive Bose sound system. 

 

Our Porsche gives you peace of mind with an assortment of safety features that include a back-up camera, self-leveling headlights, drive mode select, stability/traction control, 4-Wheel anti-locking braking system, dusk-sensing headlights, a multitude of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing. 

 

Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Turbocharged
  • Keyless Start
  • A/T
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Weber Mazda

Weber Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

