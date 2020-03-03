2012 Porsche Cayenne

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive

8 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Panoramic Roof

Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Exterior Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Entertainment System

Turbocharged

Keyless Start

A/T

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Gasoline Fuel

8-Speed A/T

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Generic Sun/Moonroof

