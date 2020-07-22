Menu
2012 RAM 3500

76,710 KM

Details Description Features

$42,700

+ tax & licensing
$42,700

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Wholesale & RV

780-912-0170

Laramie

Location

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

$42,700

+ taxes & licensing

76,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5654358
  • Stock #: HW997
  • VIN: 3C63D3EL3CG264911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,710 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!! At Heartland Wholesale and RV we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. We sell two types of vehicles Heartland Certified and Heartland Value Priced. Our Certified vehicles have gone through our full inspection and are AMVIC compliant and our Value Priced ones are well below market pricing and may need a few repairs that are fully disclosed on our AMVIC inspection. 780-912-0170 Come see what makes us different!! AMVIC Licensed

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
6 Speed Manual
Navigation System
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

