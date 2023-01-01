$15,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Forester
2.5x Limited
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
140,335KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9699358
- Stock #: 23038
- VIN: JF2SHCEC1CH439303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 140,335 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L 4 CYLINDER, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, TOUCHSCREEN, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, EXTRA SET OF TIRES ON RIMS, 3 KEYS, AND MUCH MORE!
Looking for a reliable, versatile, and stylish SUV that is perfect for any adventure? Look no further than this 2012 Subaru Forester! With only 140,335 kilometers on the odometer, this Forester has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful yet fuel-efficient 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth performance and plenty of power. The engine is paired with a responsive automatic transmission that shifts seamlessly, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
This Forester is equipped with a range of premium features that will make every ride more enjoyable. The leather seats are comfortable and supportive, and they are heated to keep you warm on even the coldest days. The touchscreen infotainment system is easy to use and provides quick access to all of your favorite entertainment options. And with a sunroof, you can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on warm days.
One of the best things about this Forester is that it comes with an extra set of tires on rims, which makes it easy to switch between winter and summer tires depending on the season. And with three keys included, you'll never have to worry about losing your only key.
In addition to its excellent condition and impressive features, it's important to note that this 2012 Subaru Forester has been serviced regularly by a Subaru dealership. This means that it has been maintained by trained professionals who know the vehicle inside and out, and have used genuine Subaru parts to keep it running at its best.
Regular service at a Subaru dealership ensures that the vehicle has received all necessary maintenance and repairs, helping to prevent future issues and extend the life of the vehicle. This level of care and attention to detail is a testament to the quality of the vehicle and provides peace of mind to its new owner.
Overall, this 2012 Subaru Forester is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a reliable, versatile, and stylish SUV that is loaded with features. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own one of the best vehicles on the road today!
Just Arrived 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited Silver has 140,335 KM on it. 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $15,900.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive.
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
