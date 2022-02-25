Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Impreza

124,438 KM

Details Description Features

$18,711

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,711

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

WRX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

WRX

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

Contact Seller

$18,711

+ taxes & licensing

124,438KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8282010
  • Stock #: PT8122
  • VIN: JF1GV7F66CG027273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,438 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Subaru Impreza WRX shown off in White! It has cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob, single-zone climate control, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Mazda

2015 Dodge Charger
 142,309 KM
$20,711 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
 77,048 KM
$22,711 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 61,000 KM
$15,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Mazda

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

Call Dealer

780-436-XXXX

(click to show)

780-436-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory