2012 Toyota Highlander

104,150 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8240973
  • Stock #: PW6108
  • VIN: 5TDDK3EH5CS116548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,150 KM

Vehicle Description

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER LIMITED; AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, NAV, DVD PLAYER, SUNROOF, LEATHER!!!!This TOYOTA HIGHLANDER LIMITED is ready for all the seasons with tri-zone climate with air-conditioning, power sunroof and AWD!!!! This Highlander is also nicely equipped with features; comes with leather heated steering wheel, leather seats, power driver's seat with seat memory, heated seats, heated rear seats, power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, backup camera, NAV, multi-function steering wheel, JBL premium audio, rear dvd head unit, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, AM/FM/SXM/AUX/USB/CD/DVD player, 12V plug-ins, alloy wheels and more!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
V6 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

