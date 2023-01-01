2012 Toyota RAV4

$20,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 1 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9741334

9741334 Stock #: 23047

23047 VIN: 2T3DK4DV6CW082017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 118,167 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.