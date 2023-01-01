$20,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
118,167KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9741334
- Stock #: 23047
- VIN: 2T3DK4DV6CW082017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 118,167 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED, 4WD, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, 6-CYLINDER, HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE.
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4WD with leather, navigation, and much more. This 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4WD is not only fully equipped with all the features you could want in an SUV, but it also has low mileage, with only 118,167 kilometers on the odometer. This means that you can enjoy all the benefits of a well-maintained vehicle without the worry of excessive wear and tear. With low kilometers like these, you can expect this RAV4 Limited to provide you with many more years of reliable and enjoyable driving.
This RAV4 Limited comes equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience every time. The leather seats are heated for added comfort during the colder months, while the touchscreen display and Bluetooth audio system provide seamless connectivity and entertainment on the go. The navigation system ensures that you'll always be on the right track, while the backup camera makes parking and reversing a breeze.
But that's not all - this RAV4 Limited also features a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on your drives. And with 4WD capability, you can tackle any terrain or weather conditions with ease.
With its combination of comfort, performance, and convenience features, this 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4WD is the perfect SUV for anyone who wants it all. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity - contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Just Arrived 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited Red has 118,167 KM on it. 3.5L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $20,900.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23047
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
