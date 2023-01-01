$21,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi Q5
2.0 Turbo Quattro
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10373322
- Stock #: 23-0177
- VIN: WA1CFCFP4DA075697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,926 KM
Vehicle Description
NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS BY SHOPPING WITH US.
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle
14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta
Warranty Included / Financing Available
Easy low interest rate financing available
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way.
20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
