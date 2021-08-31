+ taxes & licensing
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
AWD, Turbocharged, XDRIVE
This 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive is for sale at Go Nissan North.
Here we have the 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive, With power locks, mirrors and windows. This 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive comes with all around leather seats with folding rear seats allowing for ample trunk and cargo space. Along with a back up camer and Manual sport mode. This 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive comes with a turbochargd engine allowing for maximum speed and fuel economy. This 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive has an agressive exterior with a luxury style interior. With AWD, this BMW can travel in any condition. Ride with maximum cmfort with our 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive. To find out more about what out 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive has to offer come on down to Go Nissan North today!
