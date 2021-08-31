Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

75,549 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

XDRIVE/AWD/M-SPORT

2013 BMW 3 Series

XDRIVE/AWD/M-SPORT

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

75,549KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7632463
  • Stock #: PW6228
  • VIN: WBA3B9C55DF586228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,549 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Turbocharged, XDRIVE

This 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive is for sale at Go Nissan North.

Here we have the 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive, With power locks, mirrors and windows. This 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive comes with all around leather seats with folding rear seats allowing for ample trunk and cargo space. Along with a back up camer and Manual sport mode. This 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive comes with a turbochargd engine allowing for maximum speed and fuel economy. This 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive has an agressive exterior with a luxury style interior. With AWD, this BMW can travel  in any condition. Ride with maximum cmfort with our 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive. To find out more about what out 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive has to offer come on down to Go Nissan North today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

